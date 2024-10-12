An Edrele tree from China… lovely pretty leaves…

I pass this tree when I go to see my son at thé boulangerie, so pretty often.



Fortunately there’s an interesting sign with a few facts:

saying that it’s remarkable for its size and footprint in the landscape.

Asian ginary - Chinese citrone belongs to the Meliaceae family.



This species is exploited in forestry production for its precious wood resistant to rot and xylophagous insects (termites, etc.).



It also an ornamental tree because of its pretty cut foliage and deeply grooved bark.



The Height is 17m & Circumference: 238 cm Plantation: 1910



The Krieger-Valmiront Square is so Chic Pretty and friendly.



We have yummy picnics here…