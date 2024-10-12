Sign up
Previous
Photo 924
An Edrele tree from China… lovely pretty leaves…
I pass this tree when I go to see my son at thé boulangerie, so pretty often.
Fortunately there’s an interesting sign with a few facts:
saying that it’s remarkable for its size and footprint in the landscape.
Asian ginary - Chinese citrone belongs to the Meliaceae family.
This species is exploited in forestry production for its precious wood resistant to rot and xylophagous insects (termites, etc.).
It also an ornamental tree because of its pretty cut foliage and deeply grooved bark.
The Height is 17m & Circumference: 238 cm Plantation: 1910
The Krieger-Valmiront Square is so Chic Pretty and friendly.
We have yummy picnics here…
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
8th October 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
winghong_ho
A beautiful tree.
October 12th, 2024
