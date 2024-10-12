Previous
An Edrele tree from China… lovely pretty leaves… by beverley365
Photo 924

An Edrele tree from China… lovely pretty leaves…

I pass this tree when I go to see my son at thé boulangerie, so pretty often.

Fortunately there’s an interesting sign with a few facts:
saying that it’s remarkable for its size and footprint in the landscape.
Asian ginary - Chinese citrone belongs to the Meliaceae family.

This species is exploited in forestry production for its precious wood resistant to rot and xylophagous insects (termites, etc.).

It also an ornamental tree because of its pretty cut foliage and deeply grooved bark.

The Height is 17m & Circumference: 238 cm Plantation: 1910

The Krieger-Valmiront Square is so Chic Pretty and friendly.

We have yummy picnics here…
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
A beautiful tree.
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise