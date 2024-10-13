Previous
A little rose garden with beautiful weeds galore… by beverley365
A little rose garden with beautiful weeds galore…

On Tuesday there just happened to be a ladder against the pink wall as I came home… yippee
Meant to be…

I have that relaxed Sunday feeling & thankful for sunday thoughts, a time for reflection and gratitude… & breathing in the roses on my way to the boulangerie.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Beverley

