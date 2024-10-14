Sign up
Previous
Photo 926
I pass this tree when I go to see my son at thé boulangerie…
I took a few photos of this tree as it always catches my eye as I pass it.
I posted a photo on Saturday, I also got up close to take a photo of the bark as it was sooo beautiful and felt special.
Everything you see has its roots in the unseen world. The forces change yet the essence remains the same.
(Rumi)
The Height is 17m & Circumference: 238 cm Plantation: 1910
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1330
photos
111
followers
121
following
253% complete
View this month »
926
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
8th October 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Lovely to have a special tree to walk past regularly.
October 14th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely tree.
October 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these wonderful textures.
October 14th, 2024
