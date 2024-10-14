I pass this tree when I go to see my son at thé boulangerie…

I took a few photos of this tree as it always catches my eye as I pass it.



I posted a photo on Saturday, I also got up close to take a photo of the bark as it was sooo beautiful and felt special.



Everything you see has its roots in the unseen world. The forces change yet the essence remains the same.

(Rumi)



The Height is 17m & Circumference: 238 cm Plantation: 1910



