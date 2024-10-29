Previous
A rose in its true colour… by beverley365
Photo 941

A rose in its true colour…

On route to the metro yesterday I was thrilled to see the new buds opening and glorious…

I haven’t done anything with the colour - it is as it is…

My month of roses is coming to end although I’ll continue to ‘stop smell & capture’ them.

29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is a perfect rose, stunning!
October 29th, 2024  
