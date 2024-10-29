Sign up
Previous
Photo 941
A rose in its true colour…
On route to the metro yesterday I was thrilled to see the new buds opening and glorious…
I haven’t done anything with the colour - it is as it is…
My month of roses is coming to end although I’ll continue to ‘stop smell & capture’ them.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A
ace
This is a perfect rose, stunning!
October 29th, 2024
