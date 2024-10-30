Sign up
Photo 942
No rain…no flowers
I’m virtually on my knees taking this photo
this small rose is a couple of inches from the ground.
A light magical fragrance… always makes me smile.
“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” – Kahlil Gibran
Diana
ace
Beautiful colour.
October 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
October 30th, 2024
