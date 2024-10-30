Previous
No rain…no flowers by beverley365
No rain…no flowers

I’m virtually on my knees taking this photo
this small rose is a couple of inches from the ground.
A light magical fragrance… always makes me smile.

“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” – Kahlil Gibran
Beverley

Diana ace
Beautiful colour.
October 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
October 30th, 2024  
