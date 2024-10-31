Previous
A masterpiece of nature… by beverley365
Photo 943

A masterpiece of nature…

The last rose on the bush… whilst yesterday was fresh and a wooly hat day it was bright and glorious.
Swaying back n forth in the breeze…

A burst of sunshine and this yellow rose brightens my day.

"It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important."
Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Gorgeous colour
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise