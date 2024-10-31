Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
A masterpiece of nature…
The last rose on the bush… whilst yesterday was fresh and a wooly hat day it was bright and glorious.
Swaying back n forth in the breeze…
A burst of sunshine and this yellow rose brightens my day.
"It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important."
Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
1
0
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colour
October 31st, 2024
