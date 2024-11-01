Previous
The art of wandering through the streets… by beverley365
Photo 944

The art of wandering through the streets…

Chilly morning sunshine, glorious blue sky…
It’s the 1st of November to soon…

I’m in the 8th waking towards a museum in keen to discover.
Such a pretty capture of the moment.



1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful composition!
November 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
love the dappled light
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise