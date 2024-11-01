Sign up
Previous
Photo 944
The art of wandering through the streets…
Chilly morning sunshine, glorious blue sky…
It’s the 1st of November to soon…
I’m in the 8th waking towards a museum in keen to discover.
Such a pretty capture of the moment.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1366
photos
113
followers
123
following
258% complete
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
419
941
420
942
421
943
422
944
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
365
iPhone 15 Plus
1st November 2024 1:51pm
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful composition!
November 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
love the dappled light
November 1st, 2024
