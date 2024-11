Wandering around the Cernuschi musée

The entrance to the Monceau parc, à sunny crisp autumn morning.



This musée has been in my thoughts and I’m happy to discovering the discovery of Asian art.



The Museum of Asian Art of Paris was born under the impetus of its founder Henri Cernuschi

(1821-1896).

Opened to the public in 1898, the Musée Cernuschi quickly became the stage of exhibitions devoted to the Chinese and Japanese arts.



In silence I begin my wandering… I see a few smiles and whispering visitors…