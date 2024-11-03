Previous
A moment of no cars… the restrictions are so welcome. by beverley365
Photo 946

A moment of no cars… the restrictions are so welcome.

I’m stood in the middle of the road on the crossing… a merry go round behind me and the metro in front.

A silliness….

Middle of the road Ooo … brings a chirpy chirpy cheep cheep memory… gosh what a lovely flashback. 1971 I’m 12yrs. - my dad gave me a coin for the juke box…

3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene, such beautiful buildings.
November 3rd, 2024  
