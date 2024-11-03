Sign up
Photo 946
Photo 946
A moment of no cars… the restrictions are so welcome.
I’m stood in the middle of the road on the crossing… a merry go round behind me and the metro in front.
A silliness….
Middle of the road Ooo … brings a chirpy chirpy cheep cheep memory… gosh what a lovely flashback. 1971 I’m 12yrs. - my dad gave me a coin for the juke box…
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1370
photos
113
followers
124
following
259% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st November 2024 2:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene, such beautiful buildings.
November 3rd, 2024
