Sunday wandering & dreaming

A chilly fresh morning, I decided to go for a walk

and update my journal on route.



Groups of happy Japanese tourists with the guide waving her flag were a delight to watch, I think they found the metro quaint.

They took photos of me writing it’s amazing to me as this happens a lot…so amusing.



The streets of Paris have a way of making me stop in my tracks, my heart suspended…



This photo is a moment of Awe… I love this building… this is a cheeky shot as I turn the corner.

it’s so magnificent inside and out… built in 1875



Home to spend time sorting my photos of the project my sons sooo close to finishing, and catch up on… nothingness…