Sunday wandering & dreaming by beverley365
Photo 947

Sunday wandering & dreaming

A chilly fresh morning, I decided to go for a walk
and update my journal on route.

Groups of happy Japanese tourists with the guide waving her flag were a delight to watch, I think they found the metro quaint.
They took photos of me writing it’s amazing to me as this happens a lot…so amusing.

The streets of Paris have a way of making me stop in my tracks, my heart suspended…

This photo is a moment of Awe… I love this building… this is a cheeky shot as I turn the corner.
it’s so magnificent inside and out… built in 1875

Home to spend time sorting my photos of the project my sons sooo close to finishing, and catch up on… nothingness…
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, such beautiful buildings and lamps.
November 4th, 2024  
mike ace
superb composition
November 4th, 2024  
