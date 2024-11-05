Previous
Children having whispering fun… by beverley365
Photo 948

Children having whispering fun…

Taking photos with people in but not really seeing them…and then discovering the photo I find really fun…

I chatted quietly to these kids on arrival as I sat absorbing the atmosphere. Honestly they were bored… I’m sure I would have been at their age too…

Bouddha Amitābha (Amituo fo)
Marble
Northern Qi (550-577), China

On the site of Xiangtangshan were dug many Buddhist caves,
Northern Qi
(550-577) to the Ming
(1368-1644). The oldest of them would have been made under the impetus of the founder of the
Northern Qi dynasty (550-
577). This sculpture probably comes from a cave on this site. It represents the Buddha Amitabha, recognisable here by the characters depicted on its mandorle. These believers are reborn in his pure land by emerging from a lotus flower.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Like the pov
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise