Children having whispering fun…

Taking photos with people in but not really seeing them…and then discovering the photo I find really fun…
I chatted quietly to these kids on arrival as I sat absorbing the atmosphere. Honestly they were bored… I’m sure I would have been at their age too…
Bouddha Amitābha (Amituo fo)
Marble
Northern Qi (550-577), China
On the site of Xiangtangshan were dug many Buddhist caves,
577). This sculpture probably comes from a cave on this site. It represents the Buddha Amitabha, recognisable here by the characters depicted on its mandorle. These believers are reborn in his pure land by emerging from a lotus flower.