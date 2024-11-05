Children having whispering fun…

Taking photos with people in but not really seeing them…and then discovering the photo I find really fun…



I chatted quietly to these kids on arrival as I sat absorbing the atmosphere. Honestly they were bored… I’m sure I would have been at their age too…



Bouddha Amitābha (Amituo fo)

Marble

Northern Qi (550-577), China



On the site of Xiangtangshan were dug many Buddhist caves,

Northern Qi

(550-577) to the Ming

(1368-1644). The oldest of them would have been made under the impetus of the founder of the

Northern Qi dynasty (550-

577). This sculpture probably comes from a cave on this site. It represents the Buddha Amitabha, recognisable here by the characters depicted on its mandorle. These believers are reborn in his pure land by emerging from a lotus flower.