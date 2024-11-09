Café de la Paix Paris - romantic elegance

In 1898, on a sultry summer afternoon, a regular customer by the name of Oscar Wilde witnessed a strange phenomenon: the street had just been watered down and a light mist was rising from the ground. Suddenly, within the fog forming across the square, he saw a golden angel appear, who kept growing and growing… This caused much excitement… Women fainted… Tables were knocked over… Was this a miracle? Not at all. It was the golden allegorical character perched atop the Opéra that was actually reflecting the sunrays into the mist, and it was its image floating in the middle of the square!



Since its inauguration by Empress Eugénie in 1862, the hotel has been at the crossroads of the worlds of art, fashion, and politics.



Today, the Café de La Paix is an elegant restaurant, blend of listed Napoleon III decor, timeless and perfectly preserved, and a more contemporary spirit ...







