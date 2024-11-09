Previous
Café de la Paix Paris - romantic elegance by beverley365
Photo 952

Café de la Paix Paris - romantic elegance

My heart bounced when I read this… so beautiful

In 1898, on a sultry summer afternoon, a regular customer by the name of Oscar Wilde witnessed a strange phenomenon: the street had just been watered down and a light mist was rising from the ground. Suddenly, within the fog forming across the square, he saw a golden angel appear, who kept growing and growing… This caused much excitement… Women fainted… Tables were knocked over… Was this a miracle? Not at all. It was the golden allegorical character perched atop the Opéra that was actually reflecting the sunrays into the mist, and it was its image floating in the middle of the square!

Since its inauguration by Empress Eugénie in 1862, the hotel has been at the crossroads of the worlds of art, fashion, and politics.

Today, the Café de La Paix is an elegant restaurant, blend of listed Napoleon III decor, timeless and perfectly preserved, and a more contemporary spirit ...



9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of a great looking building. Lovely story too.
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise