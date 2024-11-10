Sign up
Photo 953
one of my favourite spots…
a sunday morning run…Ooo brisk walk for me
Paris
The curtain white in folds, She walks two steps and turns, The curtain still, the light Staggers in her eyes.
The lamps are golden.
Afternoon leans, silently.
She dances in my life.
The white day burns.
Harold Pinter
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1384
photos
115
followers
125
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2024
