one of my favourite spots… by beverley365
one of my favourite spots…

a sunday morning run…Ooo brisk walk for me

Paris
The curtain white in folds, She walks two steps and turns, The curtain still, the light Staggers in her eyes.
The lamps are golden.
Afternoon leans, silently.
She dances in my life.
The white day burns.
Harold Pinter
Beverley

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2024  
