and relax… by beverley365
and relax…

After late lessons at school last night we arrive home and I’m thrilled maële takes the cover off her harp to practice. Beautifully relaxing.

Early start this morning, I’m sure maële will be sleepy… until we put our woolly hats, scarfs and gloves on 😄 we’ll soon have a skip in our step… it’s chilly.

New day…new smiles
13th November 2024

Beverley

Diana
So beautifully captured, such a lovely looking harp.
November 13th, 2024  
