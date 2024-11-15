We’ve arrived… good to be early

A day of decluttering, time consuming and fiddly I’ve set myself a target ha ha to work faster… speed up Beverley… I’m a day dreamer..



It’s a 30 minute walk to school then It’s a 20 minute walk from school to the conservatoire, a little picnic… the girls love this chatting time.

Such fun… before time to change and the dance lesson starts.



I’m now on route to do a job for Brett, he’s got a massive project on, the atelier is bursting with creativity. I know what my job will be… spit spotting amongst a few.



Ooo a busy productive thursday…



Be Grateful for your life, every detail of it, and your face will come to shine like a sun, and everyone who sees it will be made glad and peaceful.

Persist in gratitude, and you will slowly become one with the Sun of Love, and Love will shine through you its all-healing joy.

Rumi





