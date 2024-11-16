You walk through the front of the mansion and you’re filled with ‘Awe’

The penultimate day of my wandering through Asian Art.

I spent majority of my time reading, and simply being spellbound by the aura of learning.

I took photos of only my favourite moments.





1870’s… Henri Cernuschi arrived in Japan-the gateway to Asia and its art. From there, he travelled to China, Java, Ceylon and Singapore before finishing his journey in India.

This voyage is at the origin of one of the largest European collections of Asian Art amassed in the 19th century.