Photo 961
"Life is like a loaf of sourdough: you gotta rise to the occasion."
Oooo delicious… lovely Sunday surprise.
A new week begins… it’s a grey fresh and breezy morning… perfect.
Another manic Monday…
noooo ‘magical’ Monday!!!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Judith Johnson
Great shot to start the day
November 18th, 2024
