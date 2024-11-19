Sign up
Photo 962
Reflections of Opera Garnier…
As I stood and took photos of the front window the sun shone brightly and I was charmed thrilled & soooo happy with this reflection.
If you look closely you can see the inside of the shop with the products stacked ready to sell and the buzz of tourists.
I had such a fun time… and also playing with my iPhone too.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1402
photos
118
followers
131
following
263% complete
View this month »
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
437
959
438
960
439
961
440
962
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
