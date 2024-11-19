Previous
Reflections of Opera Garnier… by beverley365
Photo 962

Reflections of Opera Garnier…

As I stood and took photos of the front window the sun shone brightly and I was charmed thrilled & soooo happy with this reflection.

If you look closely you can see the inside of the shop with the products stacked ready to sell and the buzz of tourists.

I had such a fun time… and also playing with my iPhone too.

19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact