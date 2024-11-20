Grasse the home of french perfume

Shortly after the First World War, Eugène Fuchs and his family left Saint-Chamond and his notary's practice to settle in the sun-drenched hillsides around Grasse.

This entrepreneur at heart was soon won over by the magic of perfume and decided to create his own company with the purchase of two Grasse perfumeries: Cresp-Martinenq and Muraour.



Thus it was that the Parfumerie Fragonard opened its doors to business in 1926. Eugène Fuchs decided to pay tribute to the most famous native of Grasse by naming his business after the painter Jean-Honoré Fragonard (1732-1806). The choice of the name Fragonard was also guided by his desire to thank the town that had welcomed him and his family, and to identify his perfumery with the refinement of the 18th century arts. Moreover,

King Louis XV's favourite painter was none other than the son of a Grasse perfumer and glove maker, François Fragonard…