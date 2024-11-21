Previous
1946 - Belle de nuit by Fragonard was launched by beverley365
Photo 964

1946 - Belle de nuit by Fragonard was launched

A giant bottle of the fragrance.
( unfortunately from a poster but I have no doubt the real thing is quite spectacular. )

A deep rich harmony of floral fruity notes on a warm velvety heart note of Musk.

Beautiful simple ingredients… just had to add them…

Top notes: mirabilis, ylang ylang, gardenia
Middle notes: violet, geranium, rose
Base notes: prune, wood, musk
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact