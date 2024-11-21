1946 - Belle de nuit by Fragonard was launched

A giant bottle of the fragrance.

( unfortunately from a poster but I have no doubt the real thing is quite spectacular. )



A deep rich harmony of floral fruity notes on a warm velvety heart note of Musk.



Beautiful simple ingredients… just had to add them…



Top notes: mirabilis, ylang ylang, gardenia

Middle notes: violet, geranium, rose

Base notes: prune, wood, musk