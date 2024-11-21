Sign up
Previous
Photo 964
1946 - Belle de nuit by Fragonard was launched
A giant bottle of the fragrance.
( unfortunately from a poster but I have no doubt the real thing is quite spectacular. )
A deep rich harmony of floral fruity notes on a warm velvety heart note of Musk.
Beautiful simple ingredients… just had to add them…
Top notes: mirabilis, ylang ylang, gardenia
Middle notes: violet, geranium, rose
Base notes: prune, wood, musk
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
