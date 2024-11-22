The snow is sparkling like a million little suns…

Yesterday all day the snow whirled around in circles and settled, big flakes of snow settling on my bag which was covered in beautiful flakes of hope.



Early morning I whizzed and got loads of fresh veg & almond milk in the hope we just might be playing in the snow this weekend.



My afternoon 30 min speedy walk to school to pick up Maëlle was slower and super chilly, very few cars on the road, and few people out.



I was truly grateful for my waterproofs and ugly brilliant boots…



The children were ecstatic, maële the third out of the gates beaming from ear to ear with excitement. Her teacher giving me the thumbs up …. as I had promised we’d make a snow man. Funny…



This photo is a new modern addition to the school for the older children… whilst waiting in a door way I was listening to the joy and shouting as the children climbed the stairs to their next lesson.



We played snow ball games on our way home, with help from people standing under awnings sheltering from the snow…



We’re all children at heart.





