When snow falls nature listens…

Snow is pretty much of a rarity in Paris I’m told, especially the kind that sticks to the ground or lasts for more than a couple of hours.



If it does snow in Paris, the snowfall typically occurs at some point during mid-January to mid-March.



Soo how lucky we were to have a couple of days of fluffy white snowflakes, it hasn’t quite gone it’s clinging on to the trees & roof tops.



There’s a big chill in the air this morning…