When snow falls nature listens… by beverley365
Photo 966

When snow falls nature listens…

Snow is pretty much of a rarity in Paris I’m told, especially the kind that sticks to the ground or lasts for more than a couple of hours.

If it does snow in Paris, the snowfall typically occurs at some point during mid-January to mid-March.

Soo how lucky we were to have a couple of days of fluffy white snowflakes, it hasn’t quite gone it’s clinging on to the trees & roof tops.

There’s a big chill in the air this morning…
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jo ace
Lucky you to have the opportunity to see this beautiful city in the snow
November 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
November 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Loely capture of the signs of Winter !
November 23rd, 2024  
