Previous
Photo 966
When snow falls nature listens…
Snow is pretty much of a rarity in Paris I’m told, especially the kind that sticks to the ground or lasts for more than a couple of hours.
If it does snow in Paris, the snowfall typically occurs at some point during mid-January to mid-March.
Soo how lucky we were to have a couple of days of fluffy white snowflakes, it hasn’t quite gone it’s clinging on to the trees & roof tops.
There’s a big chill in the air this morning…
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1410
photos
120
followers
132
following
264% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st November 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jo
ace
Lucky you to have the opportunity to see this beautiful city in the snow
November 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
November 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Loely capture of the signs of Winter !
November 23rd, 2024
