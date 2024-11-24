Previous
The ancient textile stores of Paris… by beverley365
Photo 967

The ancient textile stores of Paris…

What a lovely Saturday morning I had… looking at fabric for my son.

I’m on the 2nd floor of the 1930’s ‘Tissus Reine Marche’ a 6 floor building looking over the famous ‘Marche saint Pierre’… which also has 6 floors.

The huge original ‘Tills’ still in use, super ornate details, it was wonderful to see the queues of customers gripping their purchases and chatting to each other. Quite a remarkable atmosphere.

It looks quiet out there… that’s because it’s absolutely heaving inside with customers…

I hovered by the assistant who measured and cut, metre rule in hand and large haberdashery scissors… all with a smile and kindness.

I spent almost 2 hours in & out of numerous shops… it’s a magical place for sure.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Oh I do like a nice haberdashery store. Very out of vogue here.
November 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Just divine. I love wandering a haberdashery
November 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Charming
November 24th, 2024  
