Previous
Photo 968
The scent of orange blossom and jasmine fills the air in this lovely museum.
Whilst very small this museum is truly charming a pleasure to wander through.
This couple were in a little stressed bubble… I was happy they appeared as I took the photo.
“Perfume is the silent language of desire, leaving an indelible mark on memories.”
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1414
photos
120
followers
132
following
265% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Funny to see how misfit the couple is with the environment.
November 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, she sure does not look too happy!
November 25th, 2024
