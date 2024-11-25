Previous
The scent of orange blossom and jasmine fills the air in this lovely museum. by beverley365
The scent of orange blossom and jasmine fills the air in this lovely museum.

Whilst very small this museum is truly charming a pleasure to wander through.

This couple were in a little stressed bubble… I was happy they appeared as I took the photo.

“Perfume is the silent language of desire, leaving an indelible mark on memories.”
Beverley

Yao RL ace
Funny to see how misfit the couple is with the environment.
November 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, she sure does not look too happy!
November 25th, 2024  
