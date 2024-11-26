Previous
Heading to the metro… by beverley365
Heading to the metro…

It’s great when people walk into my photo… it really gives a more inquisitive feel, they had just arrived and were in awe of the shop front all decked out for Christmas.

The fabulous splash of colour Wow… it is an awesome sight as you walk up the stairs.

I enjoy my wandering, discovering and simply being here…

I’m having a calm gentle day today as I feel full of a head cold and feel a bit fuzzy… more fuzzy than usual ha ha

26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Beverley

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great city capture
November 26th, 2024  
