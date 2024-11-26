Sign up
Previous
Photo 969
Heading to the metro…
It’s great when people walk into my photo… it really gives a more inquisitive feel, they had just arrived and were in awe of the shop front all decked out for Christmas.
The fabulous splash of colour Wow… it is an awesome sight as you walk up the stairs.
I enjoy my wandering, discovering and simply being here…
I’m having a calm gentle day today as I feel full of a head cold and feel a bit fuzzy… more fuzzy than usual ha ha
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1416
photos
120
followers
132
following
265% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great city capture
November 26th, 2024
