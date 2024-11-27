Previous
As pretty as a picture… by beverley365
Photo 970

As pretty as a picture…

Mind blowingly beautiful… I was bedazzled when I got closer and looked at the detail.

If you zoom in you can see wall to wall ballet shoes stacked from floor to ceiling… a spectacular sight.

A few fun few moments of looking at a world of … something I know nothing about.

Very beautiful indeed.

Great artists are people who find the way to be themselves in their art.
- Margot Fonteyn
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

l.eggzy ace
Wowee, utterly gorgeous...such exquisite detail.
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact