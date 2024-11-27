Sign up
Photo 970
As pretty as a picture…
Mind blowingly beautiful… I was bedazzled when I got closer and looked at the detail.
If you zoom in you can see wall to wall ballet shoes stacked from floor to ceiling… a spectacular sight.
A few fun few moments of looking at a world of … something I know nothing about.
Very beautiful indeed.
Great artists are people who find the way to be themselves in their art.
- Margot Fonteyn
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1418
photos
120
followers
132
following
265% complete
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
445
967
446
968
969
447
448
970
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 1:15pm
l.eggzy
ace
Wowee, utterly gorgeous...such exquisite detail.
November 27th, 2024
