Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 971
Take five is in the air…
Further down the road from the ballet shop
On the corner I could hear ‘take five’ bellowing in the air… my heart was bouncing as it’s an all time favourite… Dave Brubeck popped up in my thoughts..
This welcoming door way was where it was coming from… of course being inquisitive I popped in and saw a crowd of customers…
Wonderful atmosphere… nice to absorb the style, colours and energy.
Fashions fade… style is eternal.
Yves Saint Laurent
I don't design clothes…I design dreams.
Ralph Lauren
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1420
photos
120
followers
132
following
266% complete
View this month »
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Latest from all albums
446
968
969
447
448
970
449
971
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Dave Brubeck......we all love his wonderful mellow complicated rhythmic music. Fabulous. I like the design here. French and Italians always look such sharp dressers.
November 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Classy
November 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close