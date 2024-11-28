Take five is in the air…

Previous
Further down the road from the ballet shop
On the corner I could hear ‘take five’ bellowing in the air… my heart was bouncing as it’s an all time favourite… Dave Brubeck popped up in my thoughts..

This welcoming door way was where it was coming from… of course being inquisitive I popped in and saw a crowd of customers…

Wonderful atmosphere… nice to absorb the style, colours and energy.

Fashions fade… style is eternal.
Yves Saint Laurent

I don't design clothes…I design dreams.
Ralph Lauren
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
266% complete

Casablanca ace
Dave Brubeck......we all love his wonderful mellow complicated rhythmic music. Fabulous. I like the design here. French and Italians always look such sharp dressers.
November 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Classy
November 28th, 2024  
