Picnic time over… time to go to class… by beverley365
Picnic time over… time to go to class…

Maële is 8yrs and a year ahead at school so her friends are 9yrs.
Maële is a studious clever girl & a constant reader, they don’t have TV and she doesn’t have a mobile, sometime’s she seems at a loss when her friends are being loud & bossy & rather tricky.

She is shining bright in her class’s, I’ve seen her… it’s wonderful, i often take time to chat to the teachers, they are pleased she’s speaking good English… the teachers don’t speak English which I find so funny.

Hard growing up… however she has a wonderful family and grandparents she and her sister adore… in the country.

All will be good.

Growing up is losing some illusions, to acquire others.
Virginia Woolf
Corinne C ace
A lovely photo of these Children interacting. Maëlle is a brilliant child.
November 29th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
November 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely active shot
November 29th, 2024  
