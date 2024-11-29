Picnic time over… time to go to class…

Maële is 8yrs and a year ahead at school so her friends are 9yrs.

Maële is a studious clever girl & a constant reader, they don’t have TV and she doesn’t have a mobile, sometime’s she seems at a loss when her friends are being loud & bossy & rather tricky.



She is shining bright in her class’s, I’ve seen her… it’s wonderful, i often take time to chat to the teachers, they are pleased she’s speaking good English… the teachers don’t speak English which I find so funny.



Hard growing up… however she has a wonderful family and grandparents she and her sister adore… in the country.



All will be good.



Growing up is losing some illusions, to acquire others.

Virginia Woolf