An evening’s delight… by beverley365
Photo 973

An evening’s delight…

Thursday evening returning home the sky was a warm golden and with a stunning blue sky…
I couldn’t wait to get home to peep the view through the window and capture it.

Zooming in only one window shone a light.

It’s a gorgeous crisp frosty morning with bright sunshine, a beautiful weekend begins.

30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful colours and layers.
November 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
What a sky
November 30th, 2024  
