Photo 973
An evening’s delight…
Thursday evening returning home the sky was a warm golden and with a stunning blue sky…
I couldn’t wait to get home to peep the view through the window and capture it.
Zooming in only one window shone a light.
It’s a gorgeous crisp frosty morning with bright sunshine, a beautiful weekend begins.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1424
photos
121
followers
126
following
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful colours and layers.
November 30th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
What a sky
November 30th, 2024
