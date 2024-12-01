Sign up
Previous
Photo 974
Good morning December…
As the shutter went up the sunshine burst into the room… it’s a beautiful morning.
Coffee with my son before he heads off the atelier for a few hours.
After a wonderful dinner party last night at ours I’m having a relaxed day filled with wellness and discovering newness to me on you tube.
Lovely days don't Come to you, You should walk to them... My favourite Rumi…
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
2
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1426
photos
121
followers
127
following
266% complete
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful and refreshing early morning sight, lovely capture of the greens.
December 1st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2024
