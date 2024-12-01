Previous
Good morning December… by beverley365
Photo 974

Good morning December…

As the shutter went up the sunshine burst into the room… it’s a beautiful morning.

Coffee with my son before he heads off the atelier for a few hours.

After a wonderful dinner party last night at ours I’m having a relaxed day filled with wellness and discovering newness to me on you tube.

Lovely days don't Come to you, You should walk to them... My favourite Rumi…

1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful and refreshing early morning sight, lovely capture of the greens.
December 1st, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact