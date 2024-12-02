Colourful wandering…

Knowing that the Sacré Cœur is behind and high above this street… gives me a wonderful warm comforting feeling.



I’m looking forward to wandering some new streets to me, I have a few interesting thoughts in mind.



I’m beginning to feel a lovely christmasy excitement bubbling.



To simply be with my sons and lovely carlota means the world to me.



I spy a little blue sky & fluffy strips of clouds…it’s a lovely new day.

