Photo 975
Colourful wandering…
Knowing that the Sacré Cœur is behind and high above this street… gives me a wonderful warm comforting feeling.
I’m looking forward to wandering some new streets to me, I have a few interesting thoughts in mind.
I’m beginning to feel a lovely christmasy excitement bubbling.
To simply be with my sons and lovely carlota means the world to me.
I spy a little blue sky & fluffy strips of clouds…it’s a lovely new day.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
6
6
1
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Your posts make me smile. I can see and feel Paris again as I read them. Lovely bright primary colours in this.
December 2nd, 2024
