Photo 976
Gumery's L'Harmonie 1869
Several of his breathtakingly stunning figures ornament the ‘Opéra Garnier house’ most notoriously the group La Danse,
This one ‘Gomery's L'Harmonie’
is on the atop the left avant-corps of the façade, is 7.5 metres (25 ft) of gilt copper electrotype.
Stands incredibly proud overlooking Paris.
Charles Garnier, who had already commissioned from Gumery two gilded groups for the cornice of the Palais Garnier, asked Gumery to sculpt a replacement figure of La Danse
He became a prominent sculptor of the Second Empire, who was awarded the Legion d'Honneur, 29 June 1867.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
That is impressive
December 3rd, 2024
