Gumery's L'Harmonie 1869

Several of his breathtakingly stunning figures ornament the ‘Opéra Garnier house’ most notoriously the group La Danse,



This one ‘Gomery's L'Harmonie’

is on the atop the left avant-corps of the façade, is 7.5 metres (25 ft) of gilt copper electrotype.

Stands incredibly proud overlooking Paris.



Charles Garnier, who had already commissioned from Gumery two gilded groups for the cornice of the Palais Garnier, asked Gumery to sculpt a replacement figure of La Danse



He became a prominent sculptor of the Second Empire, who was awarded the Legion d'Honneur, 29 June 1867.