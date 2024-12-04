Previous
Mid morning meandering … by beverley365
Photo 977

Mid morning meandering …

Yesterday was fun! a fresh chilly morning i had a smooching, discovering walk taking photos and discovering newness…

I was surprised how quiet it was… but not for long.

An Interesting but not surprising fact - since the 17th century, cafes have played an integral role in fostering a sense of community in France.


4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yao RL ace
A pretty space.
December 4th, 2024  
