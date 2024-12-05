a "single-product" pastry shop is opening: Donatien, Maître Éclair.

Eclairs….oh boy.

Sweet and salty éclairs from Donatien Maitre Eclair



The vanille câlin, the caramel chouchou, the raspberry passion fruit, the pure hazelnut and the best-seller, the yuzu lemon with its "lemon meringue pie" notes.

Then it will be the turn of the savory versions: duck breast, salmon and beaten cheese, grilled chicken and the essential vegetarian with hummus and vegetables.



"I love the playful side of the éclair, the possible variations"



At 30yrs he is fulfilling his dream… his passion…

With his 7 years of study under his belt, Donatien then moved to Paris, and began to learn the ropes at the famous Ladurée house in 2015

This was the start of a gastronomic-professional road trip that would take him in turn to the Ritz in London, to a starred restaurant in Melbourne, on a cruise on luxury yachts and finally to Japan.



This new small business has 4 people: himself, his sister Éloïse, Émilia (both in sales) and Benjamin, a pastry worker.

Strasberg was his 1st… now …this one in Paris.



They make between 100 - 200 eclairs for new day, six or seven sweet flavors per day, two or three savory ones, which we renew regularly.



Gosh I was so impressed…