Photo 979
I spy something rather wonderful…
Rond Point,
des Champs Élysées - Marcel Dassault.
This is quite a magnificent building, as you enter it’s utterly awe inspiring. I peeped in to feel the opulence and richness.
I was truly thrilled to see this Sculpture… and somehow I recognised it? and then I discovered I knew it from my past.
Onwards and upwards…
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1436
photos
119
followers
126
following
268% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd December 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful composition and capture, beautiful buildings and a fabulous sculpture.
December 6th, 2024
