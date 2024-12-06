Previous
I spy something rather wonderful…
Photo 979

I spy something rather wonderful…

Rond Point,
des Champs Élysées - Marcel Dassault.

This is quite a magnificent building, as you enter it’s utterly awe inspiring. I peeped in to feel the opulence and richness.

I was truly thrilled to see this Sculpture… and somehow I recognised it? and then I discovered I knew it from my past.

Beverley

Diana ace
Such a wonderful composition and capture, beautiful buildings and a fabulous sculpture.
December 6th, 2024  
