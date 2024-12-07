Parisian charm with a smile…

Since 1899 this brasserie ‘Fouquet'’s has been living to the rhythm of the capital of the art & tradition celebrating its Parisian spirit and putting its french gastronomy in the spotlight.



At the crossroads of the Champs-Elysées and Avenue George-V, its cheery bright red awnings with gold letters are beautiful to see, the outside terraces are buzzing this morning as I pass with the smell of coffee & smoke…

a subtle blend of mature refinement and glamour.



As I cross the road the view of the

Arc de Triomphe stands proud…



"A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life."

Thomas Jefferson.





