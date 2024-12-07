Previous
Parisian charm with a smile…

Since 1899 this brasserie ‘Fouquet'’s has been living to the rhythm of the capital of the art & tradition celebrating its Parisian spirit and putting its french gastronomy in the spotlight.

At the crossroads of the Champs-Elysées and Avenue George-V, its cheery bright red awnings with gold letters are beautiful to see, the outside terraces are buzzing this morning as I pass with the smell of coffee & smoke…
a subtle blend of mature refinement and glamour.

As I cross the road the view of the
Arc de Triomphe stands proud…

"A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life."
Thomas Jefferson.


Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous looking building
December 7th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
So classic
December 7th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Gorgeous building
December 7th, 2024  
