Photo 981
I spy a unicorn…
I was totally enchanted by the display in this fabulous famous store front.
I took Oodles of photos…
The entire building is mesmerisingly beautiful.
I was thrilled when the gentleman stepped onto the staircase… as I was planning my photo… perfect.
Graceful sculptures surrounded by nature and stunning paintings on the glass.
The lion and the unicorn brings the warmest of memories spinning back from my childhood.
Do you believe in unicorns?
" Well now that we have seen each other," said the unicorn, "If you believe in me then i’ll believe in you."
Lewis Caroll, Alice in Wonderland
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1440
photos
119
followers
125
following
268% complete
View this month »
4
3
365
iPhone 15 Plus
3rd December 2024 2:00pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing of the man walking into frame.
December 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image and such a lovely window display. Samaritane? Bon Marché? Also love the quotes from Alice in Wonderland.
December 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice timing
December 8th, 2024
