I spy a unicorn… by beverley365
Photo 981

I spy a unicorn…

I was totally enchanted by the display in this fabulous famous store front.

I took Oodles of photos…

The entire building is mesmerisingly beautiful.

I was thrilled when the gentleman stepped onto the staircase… as I was planning my photo… perfect.

Graceful sculptures surrounded by nature and stunning paintings on the glass.

The lion and the unicorn brings the warmest of memories spinning back from my childhood.

Do you believe in unicorns?

" Well now that we have seen each other," said the unicorn, "If you believe in me then i’ll believe in you."
Lewis Caroll, Alice in Wonderland




8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Great timing of the man walking into frame.
December 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image and such a lovely window display. Samaritane? Bon Marché? Also love the quotes from Alice in Wonderland.
December 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice timing
December 8th, 2024  
