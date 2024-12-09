An enchanting magical dreamy Odessey…

Unicorns, lions, monkeys, birds, deer rub shoulders with corals, seahorses or starfish and thus populate poetic floral



three-dimensional tale inhabited by legends and myths inspired by the Dior Cruise 2025 collection designed by Maria Grazio Chiuri and paying tribute to Scotland's diverse heritage.



designed by Pietro Ruffo and entitled

“Dior Around the world.”



This is so impressive to see, a wonderful Project to have worked on I’m sure… I’m going discover more details…



I waited for the shoppers to come out… fun to have the shopping bag too….

The girl on the right was posing for her boyfriend..



A lucky quiet moment… it was crazy busy with tourists.

