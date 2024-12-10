Previous
Photo 983

Festive Carousel windows…

A little history… to the story behind it…

Drawing inspiration from the Maison's rich archives, this year's theme transports us back to the 1900 Paris Universal Exhibition,
where Georges Vuitton unveiled the brand's iconic trunks and travel items beneath a mesmerising carousel draped in blue velvet.

A stunning recreation of this historic moment…

It’s so fun with the swirling, up & down, movements, the passers by stand in awe… as I did too.

The little red car gave the photo a wonderful whizz bang of colour… and the guy leaning on it made me giggle.

Simply beautiful… the carousel has always been favourite time’s for me.
Beverley

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene with those wonderful window displays.
December 10th, 2024  
