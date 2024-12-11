Alone but not lonely...

Striding towards the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the champs Élysée to head towards the Louvre.



The length of the champs Élysée is about 2km… an interesting walk.



The Louis Vuitton Wall seems never ending, the only thing I like about it are the reflections of the trees and lights on the giant Monogram trunk that covers the façade for the duration of the works.

You really would not know that there were huge scale works going on behind it… it’s very quiet the target is to open end 2026.



Made me giggle when I saw this guys quite serious look… his bright pink carrier bag is a welcome addition.



Off to check on the pyramid…







