Previous
Photo 989
a fantastical and imaginary world.
This is ‘Summer table’
How fun to discover ‘Jean-François Larrieu’ he has inspired me enormously.
He has created a distinctive style filled with the energy that ‘Life is Beautiful’.
Encapsulating everything I love from nature.
The mosaic-like oil paintings of exotic landscapes and cityscapes stippled with all sorts of magical figures, trees, animals, birds and simply oozing life from nature
The ordinary to a fantastical colourful and imaginary world.
For the last almost 50 years, Jean-François Larrieu has been painting his universalist story, both humanist and environmental ‘story of Life’.
Life IS beautiful…seeing life through Rose tinted glasses has huge benefits, as does living in a positive bubble.
Later today I’m going to write to him to share my thoughts…”the girl who peeped through the posh gallery window”.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby
ace
Very nice! His art is definitely interesting-- so much colour and pattern! Definitely mosaic-like! How cool that you're going to write to him :)
December 16th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Fabulous painting.
December 16th, 2024
