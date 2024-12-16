a fantastical and imaginary world.

This is ‘Summer table’



How fun to discover ‘Jean-François Larrieu’ he has inspired me enormously.



He has created a distinctive style filled with the energy that ‘Life is Beautiful’.

Encapsulating everything I love from nature.



The mosaic-like oil paintings of exotic landscapes and cityscapes stippled with all sorts of magical figures, trees, animals, birds and simply oozing life from nature



The ordinary to a fantastical colourful and imaginary world.



For the last almost 50 years, Jean-François Larrieu has been painting his universalist story, both humanist and environmental ‘story of Life’.



Life IS beautiful…seeing life through Rose tinted glasses has huge benefits, as does living in a positive bubble.



Later today I’m going to write to him to share my thoughts…”the girl who peeped through the posh gallery window”.



