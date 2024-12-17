Cook books Heaven

A lovely way to spend Saturday afternoon…



Gastronomy professionals and cooking enthusiasts have flocked to this location for decades… immersing themselves in the "widest range of cookery and oenology books ever”.



Truly a food and book lover's paradise



From recipe books, books on the art of the table, drinks and cocktails, the lives of chefs and the evolution of food fashions, from the Middle Ages to the present day…Ooo everything can be found here with the added delight of lovely soft comfortable sofas.



My son chose a huge heavy book which he was super excited about.



I did notice the guy peeping through the gap… but was thrilled his head fitted in the gap!

I really like people in my photos… Oo and bicyclists.



This is a lovely quote:

“No one who cooks, cooks alone. Even at her most solitary, a cook in the kitchen is surrounded by generations of cooks past, the advice and menus of cooks present, and the wisdom of cookbook writers.”

Laurie Colwin