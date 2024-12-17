Previous
Cook books Heaven by beverley365
Photo 990

Cook books Heaven

A lovely way to spend Saturday afternoon…

Gastronomy professionals and cooking enthusiasts have flocked to this location for decades… immersing themselves in the "widest range of cookery and oenology books ever”.

Truly a food and book lover's paradise

From recipe books, books on the art of the table, drinks and cocktails, the lives of chefs and the evolution of food fashions, from the Middle Ages to the present day…Ooo everything can be found here with the added delight of lovely soft comfortable sofas.

My son chose a huge heavy book which he was super excited about.

I did notice the guy peeping through the gap… but was thrilled his head fitted in the gap!
I really like people in my photos… Oo and bicyclists.

This is a lovely quote:
“No one who cooks, cooks alone. Even at her most solitary, a cook in the kitchen is surrounded by generations of cooks past, the advice and menus of cooks present, and the wisdom of cookbook writers.”
Laurie Colwin
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous candid capture. I love cookbooks and we have collected hundreds over the years.
I even have one of Dali, from 1971 with the most amazing photos. We never cooked anything out of it though. My hubby found it in an antique store in New York
December 17th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
haha, that curious guy.
December 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow - what a great place. I enjoyed looking at some of the titles. Quite a treat to have a rummage there, I imagine.
December 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to brows and a lovely candid !
December 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Having people in the shot really adds to the story.
December 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
Browsing in a bookshop is one of my favorite pastimes
December 17th, 2024  
