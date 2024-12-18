Previous
Teddy bears of the Gobelins…

My heart does a back flip when I see these teddies…Ooo something so special about ‘sharing fun & kindness…

In October 2018, the owner of a book shop in the Gobelins neighbourhood in the 13th arrondissement of Paris began lending out oversized teddy bears.
Photographs of them in human poses in various local and wider Parisian settings have been widely circulated.

The approximately 50 bears (only Labourel knows the exact number) are not for advertising, but purely to bring joy, particularly locally.
Labourel bought them himself and says, "I've been working here for 25 years. There were people I had never spoken to. Now they call me Philippe."

I shared a wonderful Sunday with my eldest son… hugs all day long.
Beverley

