Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 992
Early morning Christmas lights…
Yesterday was a fun filled day, picking up Maële from home for a morning of dance,
home for lunch then an afternoon of music & singing.
How lucky I was to see to these presentations of her progress, exceptionally passionate teachers.
I took super videos for her lovely papa who’s very poorly & her mum who was working.
I persuaded her to use her scooter as we walk a good few miles and also it’s good for.me to walk super fast & run.
We got home and within 5 mins she was asleep,
I was so happy she so needed it.
Chilly fresh beautiful day!
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1461
photos
122
followers
125
following
271% complete
View this month »
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Latest from all albums
988
467
989
468
990
469
991
992
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th December 2024 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close