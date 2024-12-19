Early morning Christmas lights…

Yesterday was a fun filled day, picking up Maële from home for a morning of dance,

home for lunch then an afternoon of music & singing.



How lucky I was to see to these presentations of her progress, exceptionally passionate teachers.



I took super videos for her lovely papa who’s very poorly & her mum who was working.



I persuaded her to use her scooter as we walk a good few miles and also it’s good for.me to walk super fast & run.



We got home and within 5 mins she was asleep,

I was so happy she so needed it.



Chilly fresh beautiful day!