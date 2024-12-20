Sign up
Previous
Photo 993
Aprils Cafè
A charming spot for children participating in arts & crafts projects.
I had a meeting here earlier in the week with an interesting woman, whom is a language teacher,
Ooo I need help to speak like a local!
So today is my first lesson and I’m super excited.
I had 3 fabulous months when I moved here at school, Reading and writing I’m good at
however speaking was insanely difficult.
Both my sons speak like locals… if they can do it sooo can I…
So… yippee a fun morning for me.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1464
photos
122
followers
126
following
272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th December 2024 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Well done you for pursuing your language skills!
December 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well done. You must be so proud of yourself.
I love this shot, the cafe looks so inviting
December 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured Beverley.
December 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It definitely has a charming look to it.
December 20th, 2024
