Aprils Cafè by beverley365
Photo 993

Aprils Cafè

A charming spot for children participating in arts & crafts projects.

I had a meeting here earlier in the week with an interesting woman, whom is a language teacher,

Ooo I need help to speak like a local!

So today is my first lesson and I’m super excited.

I had 3 fabulous months when I moved here at school, Reading and writing I’m good at
however speaking was insanely difficult.

Both my sons speak like locals… if they can do it sooo can I…

So… yippee a fun morning for me.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca ace
Well done you for pursuing your language skills!
December 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well done. You must be so proud of yourself.
I love this shot, the cafe looks so inviting
December 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured Beverley.
December 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It definitely has a charming look to it.
December 20th, 2024  
