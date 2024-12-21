East Station Paris 10th

The Gare de l'Est, built from 1847 by the architect François-Alexandre Duquesney & the engineer Pierre Cabanel de Sermet,



It was inaugurated in 1850 by

Emperor Napoleon III under the name of "Strasbourg landing stage" before taking the name of. "Gare de l'Est" in 1854.



Surprisingly quiet yesterday morning, however lovely to see smiley people with their suitcases.



The Gare de l'Est is home to a real curiosity: a 110 m² bunker dating from 1941, which can be visited during the European Heritage Days.



We arrive, we leave and often we don’t notice the buildings around us…



To able to stop… and look, to have the inclination to discover the history is a wonderful thing. To capture that moment in time to share is fun…



“ Nothing has such power to broaden the mind

as the ability to investigate systematically and truly all that comes under thy observation in life.”



MARCUS AURELIUS









