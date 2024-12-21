Previous
East Station Paris 10th by beverley365
Photo 994

East Station Paris 10th

The Gare de l'Est, built from 1847 by the architect François-Alexandre Duquesney & the engineer Pierre Cabanel de Sermet,

It was inaugurated in 1850 by
Emperor Napoleon III under the name of "Strasbourg landing stage" before taking the name of. "Gare de l'Est" in 1854.

Surprisingly quiet yesterday morning, however lovely to see smiley people with their suitcases.

The Gare de l'Est is home to a real curiosity: a 110 m² bunker dating from 1941, which can be visited during the European Heritage Days.

We arrive, we leave and often we don’t notice the buildings around us…

To able to stop… and look, to have the inclination to discover the history is a wonderful thing. To capture that moment in time to share is fun…

“ Nothing has such power to broaden the mind
as the ability to investigate systematically and truly all that comes under thy observation in life.”

MARCUS AURELIUS




21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I have travelled through the lovely station, but didn't know that history! How interesting, thank you
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact