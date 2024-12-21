Sign up
Photo 994
East Station Paris 10th
The Gare de l'Est, built from 1847 by the architect François-Alexandre Duquesney & the engineer Pierre Cabanel de Sermet,
It was inaugurated in 1850 by
Emperor Napoleon III under the name of "Strasbourg landing stage" before taking the name of. "Gare de l'Est" in 1854.
Surprisingly quiet yesterday morning, however lovely to see smiley people with their suitcases.
The Gare de l'Est is home to a real curiosity: a 110 m² bunker dating from 1941, which can be visited during the European Heritage Days.
We arrive, we leave and often we don’t notice the buildings around us…
To able to stop… and look, to have the inclination to discover the history is a wonderful thing. To capture that moment in time to share is fun…
“ Nothing has such power to broaden the mind
as the ability to investigate systematically and truly all that comes under thy observation in life.”
MARCUS AURELIUS
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1466
photos
123
followers
126
following
272% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
20th December 2024 9:58am
Casablanca
ace
I have travelled through the lovely station, but didn't know that history! How interesting, thank you
December 21st, 2024
