Previous
Photo 995
1924 Summer Olympics - Men's discus throw
Maële and I have walked past these sculptures every Wednesday morning on route to her lesson for 4 months & finally I decided to take a photo on this drizzly bright morning.
The men's discus throw event was part of the track and field athletics programme at the 1924 Summer Olympics.
Sunday, July 13, 1924. 32 discus throwers from 18 nations competed.
Always something new to discover…
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1468
photos
123
followers
126
following
272% complete
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
470
992
471
993
472
994
473
995
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th December 2024 8:59am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov
December 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice pov what a great sculpture
December 22nd, 2024
