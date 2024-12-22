Previous
1924 Summer Olympics - Men's discus throw by beverley365
1924 Summer Olympics - Men's discus throw

Maële and I have walked past these sculptures every Wednesday morning on route to her lesson for 4 months & finally I decided to take a photo on this drizzly bright morning.

The men's discus throw event was part of the track and field athletics programme at the 1924 Summer Olympics.

Sunday, July 13, 1924. 32 discus throwers from 18 nations competed.

Always something new to discover…
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
A great pov
December 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice pov what a great sculpture
December 22nd, 2024  
