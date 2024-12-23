Sign up
Previous
Photo 996
Well I never… this made me smile…
Ooo Zoom into the window on the left…
It always makes me happy when a random shot is more interesting than I thought.
That’s exactly what I do when I notice someone taking photos as they pass by.
Looked like a fun place as Christian & I passed by on route to the metro
Tis the season to sparkle
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1470
photos
123
followers
126
following
272% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th December 2024 5:01pm
Kathy A
ace
I do that too if I think I'm in someones shot
December 23rd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice surprise to see the smiling faces
December 23rd, 2024
