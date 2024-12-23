Previous
Well I never… this made me smile… by beverley365
Well I never… this made me smile…

Ooo Zoom into the window on the left…

It always makes me happy when a random shot is more interesting than I thought.

That’s exactly what I do when I notice someone taking photos as they pass by.

Looked like a fun place as Christian & I passed by on route to the metro

Tis the season to sparkle


Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A ace
I do that too if I think I'm in someones shot
December 23rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice surprise to see the smiling faces
December 23rd, 2024  
