and here it is Merry Christmas everybody's having fun… by beverley365
and here it is Merry Christmas everybody's having fun…

My preparation for our togetherness was sooo much fun. I was jumping up and down & dancing whilst preparing the veg…

How amazing YouTube is? I was transported Back in time to 1973… top of the pops
Oh my goodness amaaazing…

My young son arrived… I think he felt a mixture of shock and a fit giggles… as I’m beside myself with David Cassidy arriving at Heathrow…

time to grow up once again…and be a grown up!
… till tomorrow ha ha
25th December 2024

Beverley

@beverley365
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and narrative! It sounds as if you had the time of your life 😍
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
My goodness, that’s a serious set of weights for a workout.
December 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Sounds like you had a fun Christmas.
December 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice perspective and a sweet narrative
December 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely tree!
December 27th, 2024  
