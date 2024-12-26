Previous
Well deserved togetherness time together… by beverley365
Photo 999

Well deserved togetherness time together…

Both my sons have been working non stop so a couple of days off mid week was well deserved.

I bought an interesting card game, a movie quiz which was sooo fun. Games are relaxing….

Ooo I’m looking forward to desert…

26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Susan Wakely ace
Great PoV.
December 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov and a lovely shot of your children !
December 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful family pic
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How lovely, nice POV
December 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful pov and family photo.
December 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Priceless
December 27th, 2024  
