Photo 999
Well deserved togetherness time together…
Both my sons have been working non stop so a couple of days off mid week was well deserved.
I bought an interesting card game, a movie quiz which was sooo fun. Games are relaxing….
Ooo I’m looking forward to desert…
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
6
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1478
photos
123
followers
126
following
273% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th December 2024 8:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Susan Wakely
ace
Great PoV.
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov and a lovely shot of your children !
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful family pic
December 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How lovely, nice POV
December 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful pov and family photo.
December 27th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Priceless
December 27th, 2024
